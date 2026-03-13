Inter and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni has been nominated for the Rosa Camuna Award, the Lombardy Region’s highest honour, in recognition of his sporting excellence and the attitude he has shown both on and off the pitch.

The nomination was put forward by the President of the Lombardy Regional Council, Federico Romani (Fratelli d’Italia), and was endorsed and signed by Regional Councillor Pietro Bussolati (Partito Democratico),president of the Inter Club at Palazzo Pirelli. According to Romani and Bussolati, the nomination recognises the player’s symbolic role in Lombardy sport and the maturity he has shown in publicly acknowledging his own mistake.