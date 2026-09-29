After Zenica and the elimination against Bosnia, Bastoni became, perhaps rightly, the scapegoat for the Azzurri's failure. What happened yesterday in Turkey, though, offered the first sign of a revival that must carry Italy back to where they belong over the next four years of this cycle.





After the match, the centre-back shouldered the blame for that failure and tried to repair his relationship with the Azzurri fans not only through what he did on the pitch, but also with his words. And this: "Every time, for me, it is inevitable to think back to that night. I will be in debt to all Italians for at least the next four years. We know we have hit the lowest point, but we are a young group and we want to start again. I am only asking for a bit of balance and patience" points exactly in that direction.