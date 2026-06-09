Why Barcelona are ‘worried about Lamine Yamal’ as teenage wonderkid prepares for a shot at World Cup glory with Spain

The Catalan giants are growing increasingly uneasy over Spain’s handling of Lamine Yamal’s recovery, with concerns rising ahead of the national team’s opening match of the World Cup. According to Sport, Barcelona are worried that the teenager could be brought back into action before completing a fully controlled recovery process.

While Spain remain optimistic about his chances of being available, Barcelona believe caution should remain the priority for a player who is still developing physically.

The situation has intensified following recent comments from Spain manager Luis de la Fuente regarding the fitness of several key players, suggesting the youngster is on the verge of a return.



