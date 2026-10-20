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Khaled Mahmoud

Barcelona player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Lamine Yamal shines but defensive lapses cost Hansi Flick in six-goal thriller

Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Champions League
Player ratings

Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat at the Parc des Princes despite goals from Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal. Defying the scoreline, Hansi Flick's side dominated possession but were undone by clinical late finishing from the hosts.

Barcelona’s trip to the French capital was a tactical masterclass in possession that ultimately lacked the structural integrity required to contain a direct Paris Saint-Germain counter-offensive. Flick opted for a fluid 4-2-3-1 that saw Barcelona control 53% of the ball, but they found themselves trailing at the interval after Desire Doue broke the deadlock. Despite the deficit, the Blaugrana showed immense character to fight back, briefly turning the momentum in an end-to-end second half.

The introduction of Fermin Lopez proved pivotal, as he provided the assist for Espart to equalise ten minutes after the restart. While Yamal’s 79th-minute strike appeared to have secured a hard-fought draw, Barcelona’s high line was ruthlessly exposed in the final ten minutes. Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz capitalised on tired legs and defensive misalignments to score in the 81st and 86th minutes respectively, leaving the Catalan giants empty-handed despite an aesthetically pleasing performance.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia - 5/10

    A paradox of a performance for the shot-stopper. While he conceded four goals, the statistics show he made a staggering 9 saves to keep Barcelona in the contest for as long as he did. However, shipping four goals, regardless of the quality of service, reflects poorly on the overall command of his penalty area.

    Gerard Martin - 4/10

    Tasked with a difficult defensive assignment, Martin struggled to contain the overlapping runs of Achraf Hakimi. He offered little in terms of progressive passing and was often caught too narrow, allowing PSG to exploit the wide channels during their late surge.

    Xavi Espart - 7/10

    The standout performer in the backline. Not only did he show maturity beyond his years in his positioning, but he also popped up with a vital equaliser in the 55th minute. He was eventually replaced by Alejandro Balde in the 74th minute as Flick sought fresh legs.

    Pau Cubarsi - 5/10

    The young centre-back displayed his usual elegance on the ball, but he was physically tested by the PSG frontline. He was part of a defensive unit that allowed 13 shots on target, suggesting a lack of cohesion when tracking runners from deep.

    Joao Cancelo - 4/10

    An evening to forget for the experienced full-back. He received an early yellow card in the 17th minute which hampered his ability to defend aggressively. He was frequently caught out of position as PSG focused their attacks down his flank.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Pedri - 6/10

    The heartbeat of Barcelona’s possession play for the hour he was on the pitch. He helped dictate the tempo and ensured Barca kept the ball under pressure, but he lacked the final killer pass before being substituted for Gavi.

    Marc Bernal - 5/10

    A steady presence in the double pivot, Bernal focused on recycling possession. However, he struggled to shield the back four effectively as PSG’s midfield began to dominate the transitions. He was withdrawn at the hour mark.

    Dani Olmo - 5/10

    Deployed in the number ten role, Olmo failed to significantly influence the game before his early withdrawal in the 27th minute. He struggled to find pockets of space between the PSG lines in what was a tactical sacrifice for Fermin Lopez.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal - 8/10

    Barcelona’s primary source of inspiration. The teenager was a constant threat on the wing and showed world-class composure to score in the 79th minute. Even in defeat, his ability to beat markers and create high-value chances remains the silver lining for Flick.

    Anthony Gordon - 6/10

    Gordon provided much-needed industry and pace on the left flank. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his high-intensity pressing forced PSG into several errors, though his final delivery lacked the precision required to break down a compact defence.

    Raphinha - 5/10

    The captain struggled to lead by example in terms of goal threat. Despite his tireless running, he failed to register a shot of significance and was substituted in the 60th minute after a relatively quiet evening by his standards.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Fermin Lopez - 7/10

    Came on as an early substitute for Olmo and provided the spark Barcelona needed. He registered a clever assist for Espart’s goal and added a directness to the midfield that was previously missing.

    Gavi - 5/10

    Brought on in the 60th minute to add bite to the midfield. While he was combative, he could not stop the tide of PSG attacks in the final stages of the match.

    Karim Adeyemi - 5/10

    Introduced to provide pace on the counter-attack, but he saw very little of the ball as PSG took control of the game shortly after his entrance.

    Rodri - 5/10

    Replaced Bernal to add physical presence, but he was bypassed for Vitinha's crucial late goal.

    Alejandro Balde - 5/10

    A late tactical change at left-back that failed to stem the flow of PSG goals.

    Hansi Flick - 5/10

    Flick’s commitment to an expansive style is admirable, but his inability to adjust the defensive structure late in the game proved costly. His substitutions initially worked to get Barca back into the game, but the team lost all defensive discipline in the final ten minutes.

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