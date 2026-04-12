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Barcelona stars accused of lacking 'respect' after beating Espanyol in Catalan derby
Lozano slams Barca attitude
The Catalan derby is rarely a quiet affair, but the fallout from Saturday's clash has centered on the conduct of the Barcelona players. In the aftermath of a dominant performance led by Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, Espanyol midfielder Pol Lozano did not hold back when asked about his interactions with the home side, specifically a late-game spat with Joao Cancelo.
A fuming Lozano spoke to DAZN in the mixed zone, firing sarcastic shots at the league leaders' perceived lack of class. "It’s not worth talking about, it’s always the same story," he snapped. "Everyone could see the level of respect they have for fellow professionals. I have nothing else to add."
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Provocation and derby heat
While the initial comments suggested deep-seated resentment, Lozano attempted to clarify his stance as the emotions of the match began to settle.
He acknowledged that while there was friction, much of it could be chalked up to the competitive nature of a high-stakes derby and the difficulty of dealing with a heavy defeat.
"It wasn't against Cancelo," he later clarified. "These things happen on a football pitch. They were trying to get a rise out of me because they won, that's all. When you lose, you just have to take it on the chin."
Flick focuses on Champions League
Despite the controversy surrounding the players' conduct, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was more concerned with using the victory as a springboard for their upcoming European ambitions. Barca are currently preparing for a crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, looking to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit.
Flick is adamant Barcelona can pull off another famous "remontada" at the Metropolitano. "We don’t need a miracle, we need to play our perfect match," the German tactician told reporters.
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'The fans believe in us'
The optimism inside the Barcelona dressing room is shared by the players, who are leaning on the support of their fanbase to fuel their comeback attempt. Midfielder Fermin Lopez echoed his manager's sentiments, insisting that the squad is ready for the daunting task of facing Diego Simeone's men on their own turf.
"The fans are with us, they believe in us. Let's hope we can make this comeback," Fermin told DAZN.