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imago-sport-1078743520.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Mohamed Mansi

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Barcelona star refuses to copy Cucurella's tattoo and dodges question about Álvarez and Torres

FEATURES
LaLiga
Barcelona
Spain
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
F. Torres
M. Cucurella
J. Alvarez
J. Garcia
Spain

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has never featured in Spain's 2026 World Cup matches, but he insists the substitutes on the bench are every bit as much heroes as those who start. 

Garcia told Sport newspaper: "I think that sometimes you suffer more from the bench than the person who is on the pitch, and you feel that you are taking part just as much and are a hero like everyone else."

He continued: "Would Barcelona fans ask you to get a tattoo of Flick if you win the Champions League, as Cucurella did with De la Fuente? Yes, I know that. But no, I have to say I am not planning that at the moment."

"I don't have any tattoos and I'm not thinking of doing that," he stressed. "If we win the Champions League title, we'll have to think of something else."

On Cucurella's switch to Real Madrid, he added: "Were you surprised in the national team camp by the news of Cucurella's move to Real Madrid? No, because in the end everyone decides what is best for them and their future. Honestly, I think it's a good move for him. When it happened, he was teased a bit, but in the end we were happy for him."

  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Álvarez is a magnificent player with great quality

    On Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, he commented: "I think he is a truly wonderful player. Anyone who loves football and follows him will immediately realise that he is an amazing player with great quality."

    He noted: "But it is not my job to assess these matters. Personally, I have great confidence in the club's sporting management, as well as in the coach, and I know they talk a lot among themselves, and I am convinced they will build the best possible squad to compete for everything."

    Would he pay 150 million euros for Álvarez? "Fortunately, that is not a decision that falls to me, and I do not have to raise the question or answer it," he added.

    On Ferran Torres, he explained: "The only person who knows exactly what is going through his mind is the player himself, and I think what must be done is to respect that. We are very happy to have him with us, and we hope he stays with us next season."

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  • Joan-Garcia(C)GettyImages

    The obsession with winning the UEFA Champions League

    On next season's ceiling, he was clear: "I think it's clear. We must continue on the same path we are on, return to winning La Liga, and also compete for the Copa and the Supercopa, which are important titles for us, and of course the Champions League."

    He stressed: "I think we must set the Champions League title as a main objective, and we have to work to achieve it. We will demand the utmost of ourselves to try to win it, without it turning into an obsession."

    His final word cut to the point: "Obsession is always a negative thing. What we must do is approach the competition with desire and confidence, while being aware that it is the competition that demands more of you than anything else. Nothing more."

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