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FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Barcelona register Egyptian starlet Hamza Abdelkarim for first-team squad after impressive pre-season

H. Abdelkarim
H. Flick
Barcelona
LaLiga

Egyptian starlet Hamza Abdelkarim has officially been added to Barcelona's first-team squad for the 2026-27 La Liga campaign. The 18-year-old forward made an instant impression on Hansi Flick with four pre-season goals, taking the No. 29 shirt just six months after arriving in Catalonia from Cairo powerhouse Al Ahly in January.

  • Blaugrana promote Egyptian talent

    Barcelona have officially registered Abdelkarim with their first-team squad for La Liga, handing him the No. 29 shirt following a prolific pre-season. The 18-year-old forward convinced Flick of his potential after scoring four goals in summer friendlies. He was subsequently named on the bench for Barca's emphatic 5-0 victory over Elche in the opening match.

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  • FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport

    Abdelkarim expresses sincere gratitude

    Following confirmation of his promotion, the Egyptian attacker took to social media to acknowledge the milestone and thank the German manager. Writing on his official X account, Abdelkarim posted: "Praise be to God, I have officially been registered in the first-team squad for the current Spanish League season. Thank you, Coach Hansi Flick, for your trust."

  • Rapid rise reflects promise

    The decision to fast-track Abdelkarim into the senior setup comes just six months after his switch from Al Ahly. The teenager already possesses valuable tournament experience, having featured in Egypt's run to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup before their elimination by Argentina. Flick can now refine the forward's pressing, link-up play, and physical adaptation directly within the senior group.

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  • imago-sport-1081852687.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Flick integrates attacking option

    Barcelona will look to build on their commanding league start while gradually embedding emerging prospects into the rotation. Abdelkarim must maintain consistency in training to earn his competitive senior debut over the coming weeks. The existing depth across the frontline affords the coaching staff the patience to manage his development without placing immediate pressure on the teenager.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH