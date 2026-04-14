Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Lamine Yamal & Ferran Torres' brilliance counts for nothing! Blaugrana fall short in stirring Champions League comeback attempt

Yamal was the protagonist literally from the first whistle, forcing a save after 30 seconds before opening the scoring inside four minutes as Clement Lenglet's error was brutally punished. Dani Olmo then spurned a one v one in a frantic opening.

Antoine Griezmann came close to settling the rattling Atletico nerves, but just moments later it was 2-0 as the hosts failed to clear and Ferran Torres was played in to finish with aplomb. Straight from the restart Atleti's capitulation was almost complete as another Lenglet giveaway led to Fermin Lopez's point-blank header drawing an excellent stop from Juan Musso.

Out of nowhere, though, Diego Simeone's side hit back to restore their aggregate lead, as Ademola Lookman converted Marcos Llorente's wonderful cross on the break. There was still time for Torres to have another effort smothered in a breathless first period.

The second half would be a different story, as Atleti finally found their feet and moved into the ascendency. Lookman fired just wide and Robin Le Normand went close twice in quick succession either side of another Torres goal being disallowed for offside.

Barca's fate was sealed with 10 minutes left on the clock, as Eric Garcia was given his marching orders for a last-man foul on Alexander Sorloth following a VAR review of the challenge and an initial offside call. Their final chance to level the tie fell to the wrong man, as substitute Ronald Araujo nodded over from mere yards out with 90 seconds left, consigning his side to an agonising aggregate defeat.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Metropolitano...