Why Barcelona are powerless to stop Spain taking Lamine Yamal ‘risk’ as teenage wonderkid is ruled available for 2026 World Cup after nursing hamstring injury

Speaking to reporters in Chattanooga, De la Fuente outlined Yamal’s current condition and suggested a final decision would be made closer to kick-off. The Spain coach also dismissed suggestions that using the teenager would represent an unnecessary gamble given his recent injury.

"He is in condition to participate on Monday," De la Fuente admitted. "We will assess the circumstances. You have an idea and the game takes you to something else. Lamine is ready to play but not to play the 90 minutes.

"Football is a risky activity. In three minutes or 90 minutes you can get injured as there is always risk. We think about the health of the players but we have to think that in a World Cup the first match can be decisive. We will assess how he is."