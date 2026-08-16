'Barcelona has been my home' - Ferran Torres sends emotional farewell message to fans following €50m PSG transfer

Torres has officially said goodbye to Barcelona and the fans, bringing his four-and-a-half-year spell at the club to an end after signing a five-year contract with PSG that keeps him at the club until 2031. The forward shared an emotional farewell video on Instagram, looking back at some of his best moments in a Barcelona shirt. The video was accompanied by a voiceover in which Torres reflected on his journey at the club and the impact his time in Catalonia has had on him.

In his heartfelt address, the former Manchester City man expressed deep gratitude for his time spent in the Blaugrana colours. He stated: "First and foremost, I want to thank you all for everything. It has been an honour to wear these colours. What I’ve experienced at Barca over these four and a half years has made me a better football player and a better person."







