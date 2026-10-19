Barcelona DNA at PSG? Joan Laporta identifies similarities between Luis Enrique’s side and the Blaugrana’s iconic playing style

As the anticipation builds for the massive Champions League showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, Laporta has taken a moment to reflect on the tactical identity of his opponents. The Barcelona president believes that the French side has undergone a significant transformation under the guidance of Luis Enrique, a man who knows the inner workings of the Camp Nou better than most.

"The footballing dynamics of his teams have something of the original Barca style," Laporta explained during an interview with L'Equipe. The president was quick to credit the hierarchy in Paris for their decision to appoint the Spaniard, noting the immediate impact he has made on the squad's performance and identity. "PSG's success has arrived with Enrique and he won because he gave it his personality. And when he decided to shake things up, boom! There is credit to Nasser for having bet on him, and also to Luis Campos," the Catalan chief added.

The sentiment is shared by Enrique himself, who recently commented on the tactical parallels between the two European heavyweights. The former Spain manager noted that both teams prioritize high pressing and possession-based play, making them mirror images of one another on the pitch. Enrique has been vocal about his strategy to neutralise teenage sensation Yamal by ensuring his side dominates the ball, a classic tenet of the Barcelona school of thought that he has successfully exported to the French capital.