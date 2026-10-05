Barcelona devastating, 7-0 in the Clasico against Real Madrid. Claudia Pina show, four goals in one half

Claudia Pina stole the show, scoring four times in a single half. Hansen also struck a brace in the 6-0 win over Roma in the Women's Champions League. After the break, Pajor and Schertenleib got on the scoresheet too. Barça were superior in every area once again: in the press, in their play and in their intensity. Real Madrid had reason to believe it could be different. They had held their own against Manchester City, champions of England, in the Women'sChampions League, and their summer overhaul hinted at a more balanced Clásico. Barcelona killed that hope inside half an hour.