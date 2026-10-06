Barcelona lock down Raphinha and line up TWO more surprise new contracts

Barcelona are moving quickly to secure the core of Hansi Flick's squad. The Catalan club have successfully tied down Raphinha to a new long-term deal, with the Brazilian forward committing his future until June 2030 after a stunning start to the campaign that has seen him score 14 goals in eight games.

The forward is not the only player extending his stay. Barca have also finalised a new contract for Hamza Abdelkarim, while negotiations with highly-rated La Masia graduates Xavi Espart and Marc Bernal are reportedly progressing well and heading towards a positive conclusion.