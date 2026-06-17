Barcelona call on La Liga and Spanish FA to take action against Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Releasing a statement on their official website on Wednesday, Barcelona announced that their vice-president, Rafael Yuste, has addressed a formal letter to the leaders of Spanish football. The correspondence was sent to La Liga president Javier Tebas, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Rafael Louzan, and the head of the Referee's Technical Committee (CTA), Francisco Soto.

The Catalan giants are demanding an institutional response to the remarks made by Perez during his public appearances on May 12 and May 13. The club have firmly stated that these comments are completely untrue and constitute a severe attack on the honour of the top flight, the refereeing community and the credibility of the professional game in Spain.