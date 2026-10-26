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el clasico Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal (C)Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
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Ballon d'Or battle: will the historic Real Madrid and Barcelona partnership break up, or does Laporta have another opinion?

Originals
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
H. Kane
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
K. Benzema
L. Modric
Spain
France
England
Argentina
Portugal
Croatia

Who comes out on top against their rival?

London takes centre stage tonight. The British capital hosts the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, a race that could mark a fresh turning point in the history of football's most important individual award.

Real Madrid and Barcelona arrive level. Each giant has claimed the prestigious prize 12 times, counting the players who won it while representing the club.

Can one of the Spanish heavyweights break the deadlock and move clear at the top? Or will Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane have his say and overturn the calculations entirely?

  • Mbappé, Real Madrid's hope

    Real Madrid boast a rich history of Ballon d'Or winners. Alfredo Di Stéfano was crowned twice, in 1957 and 1959, while Raymond Kopa took the award in 1958. Luís Figo then claimed the title in 2000, followed by Ronaldo Nazário in 2002 and Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

    Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the modern era in the shirt of the Spanish giants, winning the Ballon d'Or four times during his spell at the club, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Luka Modrić added another in 2018, before Karim Benzema took the 2022 award to bring the club's tally to 12.

    Kylian Mbappé can write his own name onto that list. Win the 2026 award and he hands Real Madrid a historic edge over rivals Barcelona, breaking the tie between the two clubs.

  • Barcelona and Messi: a dominance that made history

    Barcelona can point to a list no less dazzling. It started with Luis Suárez Miramontes, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1960, followed by Johan Cruyff, crowned twice in 1973 and 1974. Hristo Stoichkov added the award in 1994, Rivaldo in 1999 and Ronaldinho in 2005.

    Lionel Messi delivered the largest share of the Catalan club's glories. He claimed the Ballon d'Or six times as a Barcelona player, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019, taking the club's total to 12 and level with Real Madrid.

    Now Barcelona hope Lamine Yamal can carry on the legacy. His winning the award would hand the Catalans a thirteenth title and make them the sole historical leaders, rather than leaving the door open for Real Madrid to pull clear.

  • Will Kane snatch it?

    Kane: the rival who could delay the verdict


    Harry Kane has gatecrashed the Spanish rivalry. Fresh off an exceptional season with Bayern Munich and England, the striker racked up 73 goals for club and country, according to the figures doing the rounds in the race for the award.

    Kane also claimed the European Golden Shoe for the 2025-2026 season and fired Bayern Munich to domestic glory. His impact stretched into the Champions League too, even if the team's run ended at the semi-final stage.

    Bayern's officials have thrown their weight behind the England striker. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said he would be delighted to see Kane win the Ballon d'Or, pointing to a record haul of goals for club and country that hands him strong reasons to compete.

    Mbappe wants to hand Real Madrid historic supremacy. Yamal is desperate to keep Barcelona at the summit. In between stands Kane, ready to snatch the award and leave the two clubs level.

    So will London witness the end of the historic partnership between the two Spanish giants? Or will the England striker push the resolution back to another day?

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  • Read also:

    Moment of truth: Koora readers predict the Ballon d'Or winner
    By the votes: Koora editors choose the Ballon d'Or winner



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