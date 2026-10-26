Kane: the rival who could delay the verdict
Harry Kane has gatecrashed the Spanish rivalry. Fresh off an exceptional season with Bayern Munich and England, the striker racked up 73 goals for club and country, according to the figures doing the rounds in the race for the award.
Kane also claimed the European Golden Shoe for the 2025-2026 season and fired Bayern Munich to domestic glory. His impact stretched into the Champions League too, even if the team's run ended at the semi-final stage.
Bayern's officials have thrown their weight behind the England striker. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said he would be delighted to see Kane win the Ballon d'Or, pointing to a record haul of goals for club and country that hands him strong reasons to compete.
Mbappe wants to hand Real Madrid historic supremacy. Yamal is desperate to keep Barcelona at the summit. In between stands Kane, ready to snatch the award and leave the two clubs level.
So will London witness the end of the historic partnership between the two Spanish giants? Or will the England striker push the resolution back to another day?