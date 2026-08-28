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Hussein Hamdy

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Balanced draw for AC Milan and Juventus in the Europa League

AC Milan
Juventus
Benfica
Olympiacos
AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland
Real Sociedad
Europa League
Italy
Portugal
Greece
England
Spain

The search for an elusive title

Today's Europa League draw, on Friday, produced a kind draw for Milan and Juventus, Italy's two representatives in the tournament.

Both Italian giants missed out on the Champions League after their results collapsed last season.

  • Torino FC v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    AC Milan matches

    Milan v Benfica (San Siro)

    Olympiacos v Milan (away)

    Milan v Ferencvaros (San Siro)

    Salzburg v Milan (away)

    Milan v Sunderland (San Siro)

    Bournemouth v Milan (away)

    Milan v Ararat Armenia (San Siro)

    Levski Sofia v Milan (away)

    You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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  • Frosinone Calcio v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Juventus fixtures

    Juventus v Real Sociedad (Allianz Stadium)

    AZ Alkmaar v Juventus (away)

    Juventus v Rennes (Allianz Stadium)

    Ferencvaros v Juventus (away)

    Juventus v Omonia (Allianz Stadium)

    Celta Vigo v Juventus (away)

    Juventus v Nijmegen (Allianz Stadium)

    Hapoel Be'er Sheva v Juventus (away)

    UEFA release the full fixture list tomorrow, Saturday.

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