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FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-FULHAMAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Backlash looms: Liverpool’s hierarchy is playing with fire ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain showdown

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
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Liverpool vs Fulham
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A stark warning has been issued that the club could滑坡 back to the troubled times of 2016.

Liverpool supporters are preparing for a stand-off with the club’s hierarchy after a surprise board decision was ratified.

Liverpool have already been eliminated from every domestic cup and currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League.

Their only hope now is the Champions League, where they must overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain.

The second leg is scheduled for next Tuesday at Anfield.

  • A protracted contest

    Liverpool FC have announced an increase in ticket and season-ticket prices. On Saturday, Anfield saw the first organised protest during the win over Fulham, a campaign that could be lengthy and may affect the atmosphere in the stands.

    Supporters began a protest that is expected to be lengthy and challenging, according to French network RMC.

    Despite Arne Slot’s side beating Fulham 2-0 to regain some confidence after three straight defeats, including the loss to Paris Saint-Germain, the mood in the stands was anything but celebratory.

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  • A counter-coup has been launched, with a spending freeze imposed at Anfield.

    Fans in the famous stand unfurled a clear banner reading: “No to ticket price rises”.

    The protest is part of a broader campaign against the club’s plan to increase season-ticket prices by more than £53 (about €60) over the next three years—a move the fan site “This Is Anfield” labels a “bad choice” rather than a “necessity”.

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    Jay McKeena, chair of the Liverpool Supporters’ Trust, said: “After months of talks, fans are still facing an unnecessary price hike, so they’re organising. The message for Saturday was simple: don’t spend a single penny inside Anfield.”

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    Supporters have also been urged to back local businesses around Anfield instead of spending inside the ground, delay season-ticket renewals as long as possible, and even remove their famous banners from the stands.

  • Proceedings are ongoing, with talks still to come.

    These measures will remain in place until new negotiations open with the club’s hierarchy.

    The protest is underpinned by the club’s robust finances, with Liverpool having generated record revenue of £703 million (over €800 million) last financial year.

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    Jay McKeena, spokesperson for the ‘Spirit of Shankly’ fan group, explained: “Tickets have reached £70 (€80), and season tickets cost over £1,000 (around €1,150), whilst at the same time Liverpool FC is making more profit than ever before.”

    Fans also protested price hikes in 2016, securing an eight-year freeze on season-ticket costs.

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