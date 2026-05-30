Atletico Madrid 'sign Lamine Yamal, Raphinha & Pedri' as Spanish club launch extraordinary attack on Barcelona over Julian Alvarez 'smear campaign'

The campaign quickly attracted attention online and formed part of a broader response from Atletico to persistent reports linking Alvarez with Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window. Atletico released a strongly-worded statement in social media addressing the transfer rumours. The club said: "And remember, it took us just five minutes to create this fake post. We live in an era where reality can be altered. Don’t believe everything you see, especially if it’s related to Barca.

"Lastly, we would like to take this opportunity to categorically deny that we have made an offer to the sporting director of FC Barcelona to join our scouting team in the Brazilian market. No, Atletico de Madrid would never do something like that. However, over the past few months we have been subjected to a relentless smear campaign against one of our players.

"Calculated leaks, fake news, constant disrespect, the culé version of the propaganda machine inventing little stories, phone calls before head-to-head clashes… But of course, it would never occur to us either to have the vice president of the referees on the payroll or to rely on political favors to register players. RESPECT and VALUES."







