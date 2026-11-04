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Grafica Sarri AtalantaCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Atalanta, Sarri: “We lack ruthlessness; tactics haven’t caused the problems”

Atalanta
Conference League
Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty
Kairat Almaty
M. Sarri

The manager speaks on the eve of the Conference League match

Next matches
ATA

ATA

Conference League

05 Nov 2026

KAL

KAL

Maurizio Sarri, the Atalanta manager, has spoken ahead of the third Conference League matchday against Kairat Almaty: "The retreat is about bringing us closer together and building stronger relationships than usual, even without talking about football, so we can forge stronger personal bonds and overcome the problems we are facing."

On his experience, Sarri added: "This is not a new situation for me. I have come through it by being consistent; at times I have not come through it at all. With experience, you accept certain things and deal with them better," he told ANSA. "I am happy with the team. In the first half against Parma, I saw what I wanted to see, apart from the defensive carelessness. We stopped believing once we conceded the first goal, and the second was the logical consequence. It is not something you can work on out on the pitch. We need to reflect on why one negative incident on Monday evening caused us to switch off. Twelve goalscoring chances to three: those are the numbers, those are the facts. At times we seem to lack ruthlessness in both penalty areas. Tactics have not caused the problems."

  • On tomorrow's opponent: "The match is difficult because of the problems we are facing, but over the past year and the past six months, our opponents have lost 2-1 in Milan to Inter and 3-2 in London to Arsenal".

    On the injured players: "Scamacca is trying to return".

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Next matches
ATA

ATA

Conference League

05 Nov 2026

KAL

KAL