Atalanta-Kairat Almaty live

Atalanta host Kairat Almaty on matchday four of the Conference League. The Bergamo side have 3 points, while their Kazakh opponents remain on 1.
Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 0-0
Goalscorers:
Atalanta host Kairat Almaty on matchday four of the Conference League. The Bergamo side have 3 points, while their Kazakh opponents remain on 1.
Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 0-0
Goalscorers:
5' - Rowe heads over the bar again
4' - From the edge of the area, Rowe shoots, but the Kazakh goalkeeper saves
2' - Kairat go for goal with an Edmilson header
Atalanta (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Idele, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Elmas, Pasalic; Sulemana, Samardzic, Rowe; Scamacca. Manager: Maurizio Sarri
Kairat Almaty (5-3-2): Anarbekov; Mrynskiy, Shirobokov, Martynovich, Kassabulatt, Mata; Tuyakbayev, Mendoca, Oksanen; Marc Gual, Edmilson. Manager: Arutyunyan
REFEREE: Weinberger
BOOKED:
SENT OFF:
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