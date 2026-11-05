Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Scamacca AtalantaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Atalanta-Kairat Almaty live

Atalanta
Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty
Kairat Almaty
Conference League

Follow the fourth matchday of the Conference League live

Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA

Atalanta host Kairat Almaty on matchday four of the Conference League. The Bergamo side have 3 points, while their Kazakh opponents remain on 1.

Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 0-0

Goalscorers:

  • Goals and highlights

    5' - Rowe heads over the bar again

    4' - From the edge of the area, Rowe shoots, but the Kazakh goalkeeper saves

    2' - Kairat go for goal with an Edmilson header 

  • Official line-ups and match details

    Atalanta (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Idele, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Elmas, Pasalic; Sulemana, Samardzic, Rowe; Scamacca. Manager: Maurizio Sarri

    Kairat Almaty (5-3-2): Anarbekov; Mrynskiy, Shirobokov, Martynovich, Kassabulatt, Mata; Tuyakbayev, Mendoca, Oksanen; Marc Gual, Edmilson. Manager: Arutyunyan

    REFEREE: Weinberger

    BOOKED:

    SENT OFF:

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA