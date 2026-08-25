The two clubs are trying to reach an agreement, and it remains to be seen what formula the transfer will take and whether the player is open to the destination. Other clubs had previously shown an interest in him, including Monza.





According to Fabrizio Romano, there is already said to be a verbal agreement between the Emirati club and Inter for Kristjan Asllani. The deal should be completed on the basis of an initial loan worth €2 million with an option to buy for €6.5 million that becomes an obligation under certain conditions. Work is continuing on the details with the player, who has opened the door to the move.





Born in 2002, Asllani played 33 matches and registered 2 goals and 2 assists for Besiktas in his most recent spell. He had joined Inter from Empoli but over the years was first kept out by Brozovic and then by Calhanoglu.





Meanwhile, a lucrative contract in the UAE Pro League is ready for him, while Inter are pushing for a permanent transfer but would also be satisfied with this formula: further developments are expected in the coming hours.