Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star says English clubs 'discouraged' him from becoming manager before starting career in Italian second tier

Cole criticised the circular logic used by English clubs who demand experience while refusing to provide the very opportunities needed to gain it. He highlighted his pride in being a black English coach working abroad and vowed to implement a new, high-intensity style at his new club.

Reflecting on the barriers he faced before moving to Serie B, Cole told BBC Sport: "I was getting kind of discouraged by a lack of opportunities, from some clubs in England I spoke to. They like to throw the 'you don't have experience' line. And I'm like, I get what you're saying, I agree - but how am I going to get experience?

"That's the battle you have to fight as a number two for six or seven years - you have to take a leap of faith, but a club also has to take a leap of faith. I don't think there are too many black English coaches working in Italy, so yes, it is a massive leap of faith from them and I'm very proud to be here. It is a great place to be and to start. I'm glad I'm back. We're going to do something different - a bit special."