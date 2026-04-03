"As a manager, you need different skills": Doubts over Thomas Müller's suitability as the future boss of FC Bayern Munich

"I've known Thomas for a while now. There's nothing negative you can say about him. He's a very open bloke, always willing to talk and with clear views," said Kahn, before qualifying his statement: "Even if you're a world champion and have won everything, as a club manager you need different skills. Those are more complex today than ever before. I believe it’s impossible without experience and further training. And I’m not talking about some online course on the side.”

Nowadays, a club of FC Bayern Munich’s stature must “develop its own programmes and ideas”, said the 56-year-old. “What is the right path for someone in such a role? How and when are they integrated into which areas? To believe that you’ll eventually bring in a former player simply because of his past: that falls short.”

Even today, he says, it remains the dream scenario for many clubs to appoint former professionals as officials, but leading an entire club is a different kind of challenge: “A former player as CEO is rather rare,” says Kahn.