Arteta's warning becomes reality: Zubimendi faces the Real Madrid and Atletico question

He spoke about his limited playing time at present with Arsenal, saying: "Well, I am calm and happy with how I have dealt with this situation. It is something I have not experienced before, and I think we also learn from these situations. In addition, in moments like these we need those around us more than ever, and they are there to support us."

This period, he confirmed, had taught him something about himself. "I am patient," he said. "When you play a lot of minutes and then your role changes to playing less, I can see the positive side. I think everything passes, just as happened with me last year when I played almost everything, this can change very quickly."

Zubimendi refused to pin his reduced minutes on the physical side alone, though he admitted fatigue may have been one factor last season, a campaign that brought new experiences and a huge number of minutes. He also revealed he had considered seeking psychological help, but had not gone down that road so far.

On his relationship with Mikel Arteta, the midfielder said the two had talked at the start of the season. The coach laid out his plan and flagged the arrival of new signings, along with how minutes would be shared among the squad. Zubimendi said he understood the fierce competition inside a club he ranks among Europe's top five, given the wealth of talent and the fresh additions in his position.

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