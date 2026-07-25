Arsenal consider launching Vinicius Jr bid as Real Madrid forward's contract saga drags on

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are exploring a stunning move to sign the Real Madrid winger if the 26-year-old Brazilian star fails to agree a new contract in the Spanish capital, having become one of the most feared attackers in world football during his eight seasons with Los Blancos, but with his future now plunged into uncertainty as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal while the Gunners, buoyed by their recent Premier League success, search for marquee signings to solidify their place at the top of the European game.

While the interest is still considered to be at an early stage, the idea has reportedly received approval at all levels within the North London club. There have been no formal club-to-club talks yet, but Arsenal are positioned to strike if Real Madrid decide to cash in on their prized asset rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.



