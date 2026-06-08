Arsenal sack team doctor in wake of Champions League final and Premier League title win

In a move that has stunned the north London club, Arsenal have officially parted ways with Iqbal, their head of sports medicine and performance. According to The Telegraph, the 51-year-old, who arrived from Crystal Palace in February 2024, was summoned to a meeting last Monday with chief executive Richard Garlick and informed that he would be leaving the club with immediate effect.

The timing of the decision is particularly curious, coming so soon after Mikel Arteta led the side to their first league title in over two decades. However, the dismissal follows a season in which the Gunners were frequently hampered by fitness issues to key personnel, raising questions about the medical department's ability to manage the squad's heavy workload.



