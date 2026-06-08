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Arsenal sack team doctor in wake of Champions League final and Premier League title win
Doctor sacked by Arsenal despite successful season
In a move that has stunned the north London club, Arsenal have officially parted ways with Iqbal, their head of sports medicine and performance. According to The Telegraph, the 51-year-old, who arrived from Crystal Palace in February 2024, was summoned to a meeting last Monday with chief executive Richard Garlick and informed that he would be leaving the club with immediate effect.
The timing of the decision is particularly curious, coming so soon after Mikel Arteta led the side to their first league title in over two decades. However, the dismissal follows a season in which the Gunners were frequently hampered by fitness issues to key personnel, raising questions about the medical department's ability to manage the squad's heavy workload.
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Injury crisis clouds Premier League glory
While Arsenal celebrated domestic success and reached the Champions League final, the path to silverware was paved with significant medical obstacles. Star men such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all missed long periods of the campaign. The sheer volume of games – 63 across four competitions – appeared to take a toll on Arteta's squad.
Last month, it was revealed that Arsenal had commissioned a review into their injury record, led by Spanish physiotherapist Joaquin Acedo. Acedo has a long-standing professional relationship with Arteta, and it is understood his findings may have influenced the decision to move on from Iqbal. The club's leadership, headed by Garlick and Josh Kroenke, had grown concerned over why so many players were struggling to stay available.
The Arteta intensity under the microscope
One of the primary factors cited for the high injury rate is the sheer intensity of Arteta’s tactical approach. The Spaniard famously demands that training sessions are conducted at the same high tempo as matches, a philosophy he credits for the club’s recent return to the elite level. Yet, this "train how you play" mentality has sparked internal debate over whether the players' workloads are being managed effectively.
Not all injuries could be blamed on fatigue or training methods, however. Summer signing Mikel Merino suffered a broken foot in January that kept him out until the final day of the season, a clear example of an impact injury. Nevertheless, the club felt a change at the top of the medical department was necessary.
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Iqbal’s pedigree not enough to save role
The departure of Iqbal marks the end of a relatively short tenure for a practitioner who is highly regarded across English football. Before joining Arsenal, he spent eight years at Crystal Palace and held senior positions at Liverpool and Tottenham. He also serves as the chair of the Football Association Medical Society, highlighting his standing within the industry.