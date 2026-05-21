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A big pay day for Mikel Arteta! Arsenal put Junior Kroupi and Julian Alvarez on top of transfer list with coach in line for wage rise after Premier League title success
Arsenal prepare new deal for Arteta after title triumph
Arsenal are ready to hand Arteta a significant salary increase after guiding the club to the Premier League title. The Spaniard, who took charge in December 2019, currently earns around £10 million per year plus bonuses, but his next contract could place him among the highest-paid managers in world football, as per The Guardian.
According to reports, the manager's new salary at the Emirates Stadium could almost match Diego Simeone's €30 million (£26 million) per year at Atletico, which would make him the highest-paid manager in the world. Discussions over a new deal were paused during the title run-in, although there was reportedly never any concern over Arteta’s future. Formal talks are expected to resume after Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.
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Arsenal target marquee attacking additions
However, Arteta's new contract isn't the only job Arsenal's management has to do this summer, as they are also eyeing a major overhaul of their squad. Arteta is reportedly prioritising attacking reinforcements as Arsenal look to build on their domestic success.
Bournemouth forward Kroupi has emerged as a leading target after an impressive breakthrough campaign in which he broke the Premier League record for goals scored by a teenager in a debut season. Kroupi is viewed as a versatile option capable of playing centrally or on the left, while Atleti star Alvarez is also under consideration despite the financial difficulty of a potential deal.
Another attacking option & squad overhaul
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains a dream target, although Arsenal expect Paris Saint-Germain to resist any attempt to sign the Georgian winger. Sporting director Andrea Berta is also monitoring Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon.
To help finance further arrivals, Arsenal are expected to reshape the squad. Gabriel Martinelli could leave if a suitable offer arrives, while Gabriel Jesus is reportedly no longer considered central to the club’s plans. Christian Norgaard has also been linked with Ajax after struggling for regular minutes.
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Busy summer expected at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal are preparing for a major summer window as they attempt to strengthen a squad now expected to compete consistently for the biggest trophies. Securing Arteta’s long-term future is viewed as a key step before finalising transfer business.
The Gunners are also planning for the future beyond immediate first-team additions, with talks ongoing over Leicester teenager Jeremy Monga. With significant backing promised by the Kroenkes, Arsenal appear determined to remain at the top of English football.