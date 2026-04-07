Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains bizarre training exercise with pens after video goes viral

Arteta is renowned for his unconventional thinking, having previously used light bulbs and professional pickpockets to convey motivational messages to his team. Despite the public curiosity regarding his latest method, the 44-year-old was reluctant to reveal the specific metaphorical meaning behind the pens, choosing instead to focus on the broader goal of squad unity.

Speaking ahead of the Sporting clash, Arteta said: “Instead of panic, understand if that happens why it happened and bring clarity. There’s always going to be a question mark and that’s it. You have to live the present, you have to deliver it every day. That’s the standard we set and that’s part of our identity and it’s part of this football club. A training session has to have different elements. And it has to be related to the messages we send and the compromises and commitments we’ve done between us.”