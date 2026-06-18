Arsenal weigh up Bradley Barcola bid as PSG star considers summer transfer

Arsenal are assessing the details of a potential move for Barcola ahead of a possible bid this summer, as per Independent. Mikel Arteta is keen to add quality and depth to his attacking options, with the PSG forward viewed as a player capable of improving the club's starting XI.

The Gunners currently lead the race for the 23-year-old, but they are not alone in their pursuit. Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on Barcola as they look to reshape their attack under Andoni Iraola.

Barcola's future at PSG remains uncertain despite his strong performances for club and country. Reports suggest the winger is interested in testing himself in the Premier League and is open to a new challenge away from France.







