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Arsenal weigh up Bradley Barcola bid as PSG star considers summer transfer
Arsenal step up interest in Barcola
Arsenal are assessing the details of a potential move for Barcola ahead of a possible bid this summer, as per Independent. Mikel Arteta is keen to add quality and depth to his attacking options, with the PSG forward viewed as a player capable of improving the club's starting XI.
The Gunners currently lead the race for the 23-year-old, but they are not alone in their pursuit. Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on Barcola as they look to reshape their attack under Andoni Iraola.
Barcola's future at PSG remains uncertain despite his strong performances for club and country. Reports suggest the winger is interested in testing himself in the Premier League and is open to a new challenge away from France.
- AFP
Barcola's future remains unclear
Reports indicate that Barcola is increasingly open to leaving PSG this summer. His omission from PSG's starting line-up for the Champions League final victory over Arsenal is believed to have influenced his thinking. While the Ligue 1 champions value him at around £60 million, the possibility of a transfer continues to gather momentum.
Les Parisiens would prefer to keep the winger, but the club are also prepared to make adjustments to their squad if circumstances change during the transfer window.
Transfer plans could impact both clubs
A move for Barcola would significantly strengthen Arsenal's options on the left flank. The France international would provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as Arteta looks to build a more competitive squad ahead of the new season.
Arsenal's interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers also remains active, with the possibility of the club pursuing both players during the same window.
PSG are monitoring several attacking targets of their own, including Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and Rogers. The overlap in recruitment plans could create a complex transfer market situation between the clubs involved.
- AFP
Decision likely after World Cup
Barcola's reputation continues to grow following his recent performances for France, including a goal in the 3-1 World Cup victory over Senegal. His displays on the international stage could further increase interest in his services. Any final decision on his future is expected to wait until France complete their World Cup campaign.