Arsenal are the team to beat' - Alan Shearer backs Gunners for Premier League title as Chelsea tipped to challenge

Shearer believes that Arsenal have positioned themselves as the definitive frontrunners for the Premier League title following a period of sustained growth under Mikel Arteta.

Shearer, the league's all-time record goalscorer, is convinced that the North London side have found the right formula to maintain their dominance at the top of the table.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Shearer was emphatic about his assessment of the current landscape. "Arsenal have had a brilliant summer and they’re going to be flying this season," Shearer said. "Without doubt they are the team to beat again in the Premier League."