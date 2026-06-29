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Arsenal told to back off as Bournemouth shut down Alex Scott approach
Bournemouth take a stand over Alex Scott
Arsenal's search for midfield reinforcements has hit an immediate roadblock after Bournemouth rejected an initial enquiry for Scott, according to the BBC. The 22-year-old has emerged as a key target for the Gunners, who are keen to add more technical quality and energy to their central options ahead of another title charge.
However, Bournemouth have made it clear they intend to retain the former Bristol City midfielder and are eager to secure a contract extension, with his current deal set to run for another two years. The Cherries regard Scott as a cornerstone of their long-term plans and have no intention of listening to offers during this transfer window.
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Heavyweight competition for the England hopeful
Arsenal are far from the only club monitoring Scott’s progress at the Vitality Stadium. His performances have caught the eye of the Premier League’s elite, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all understood to be keeping a close watch on his development as his stock continues to rise.
The midfielder’s stock has risen significantly following his recent international recognition. After receiving his maiden England call-up last November, Scott was subsequently included in Thomas Tuchel's provisional pre-World Cup training camp in Florida. Although he did not earn a cap, that invaluable experience has only intensified the interest from the Premier League's elite clubs.
Alternative targets on the Gunners' radar
With Bournemouth digging their heels in over Scott, who made 39 appearances and scored four goals last season, Arsenal have been forced to explore several other avenues in the market.
The club has reportedly looked into the possibility of raiding Newcastle United for their star midfield pair, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, as they desperately seek a marquee signing in that department. Currently, a move for Guimaraes is considered more feasible, as Tonali's hefty price tag is seen as a major stumbling block.
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North London rivals battle for Tonali
While Arsenal find the figures involved for Tonali difficult to navigate, their morth London rivals are looking to steal a march. Tottenham are advancing in their efforts for a move for Tonali and are growing in confidence of securing a move for the Italy midfielder, potentially beating Arteta’s side to a key target.