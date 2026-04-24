When will £125m Alexander Isak be at his ‘best level’ for Liverpool? Arne Slot talks ideal ‘scenario’ for three-goal striker

Speaking to the media, Slot outlined his hopes for Isak’s long-term development, suggesting that a busy international schedule might actually assist his recovery. The Dutchman believes that finding a consistent rhythm is the key to seeing the player who dominated at St James’ Park.

"The World Cup won't hinder him," Slot revealed. "What would be the best scenario, not 100%, a very good pre-season of six weeks would have been very good lead up, but if he has a good World Cup and plays a lot of games then that will be helpful."

"Usually tempo at international level is lower than Premier League but I'm happy he is back.He has had a lot of months without training with the team. In the middle of season when everyone else is fit, it's not easy to come back, but we are seeing progress. I don't know when his best level will be, but I'm hoping for ourselves and him it's very soon."