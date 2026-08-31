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Argentina v Switzerland: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Argentina trio to Messi: words fall short before your legacy, you are the greatest in history

Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
L. Messi
R. De Paul
L. Paredes
N. Tagliafico
Spain
Argentina
US

Moving words from the historic captain

Argentina's stars reacted to the announcement by the Albiceleste legend Lionel Messi of his retirement from international football, on Monday evening.

Messi addressed his fans in an official statement, which he published on his account on the platform "Instagram", saying: "After all this time since the World Cup final, and after deep reflection, I want to announce to everyone that I have decided to retire from playing with the national team."

"It was a painful decision and it still hurts me deep inside," he added, "but I realise that the time has come."

Plenty of the players who joined Messi on that recent charge to break Argentina's title drought under Lionel Scaloni responded with mixed feelings, offering words of pride and gratitude towards their historic captain.

  • Rodrigo De Paul: you are the greatest in history

    Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's close friend at the Argentina national team and Inter Miami, wrote in an Instagram story: "(Thank you for) your unconditional love for our country, your inner battles to never give up, your unyielding strength always in the face of injustice, your leadership and humanity with every player who enters the camp so that he feels comfortable, and your kind gestures towards every individual in the national team."

    His message ended: "Thank you, greatest player of all time. Thank you for making us this happy. You cannot imagine how many smiles you have drawn. You are immortal in our memory forever."

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  • Leandro Paredes: I am very lucky to have played alongside you

    Leandro Paredes sent a direct message to his national team captain, writing on Instagram: "It was news, but clearly things were not like that. Thank you for everything you have given me as an Argentine, as a fan of the national team, as a team-mate and as a friend".

    The midfielder continued: "Words fail when it comes to you, to your legacy, and to your greatness as a player and above all as a human being. I am very fortunate to have played alongside you in this beautiful journey with our national team, your national team".

    He signed off: "I love you, 'shorty', I wish you all the happiness always! Our country will remain grateful to you forever for all the unforgettable moments you have gifted us".


    Nicolás Tagliafico weighed in too, posting a photo of himself and Messi embracing on an Instagram story with a single phrase: "Thank you forever".

    Read also: From harsh comparisons to the status of the greats: Messi leaves Argentina without a perfect ending


  • Clubs join the caravan of departures

    Messi's team-mates weren't the only ones sending farewell messages. Argentine football clubs joined the tributes too.

    River Plate posted a photo of a fan wearing the Argentina number 10 shirt in the stands of Buenos Aires' "Monumental" stadium, holding up a message of appreciation for the national team's captain. "Thank you, captain," they wrote. The historic club shared several more photos of Messi at the same ground, capturing some of his greatest moments there.



    Read also: Is 15 million euros not enough? Benfica shuts the door in Al-Ittihad's face

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