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Alex Labidou

Argentina player ratings vs. Switzerland: Julián Álvarez finally finds his scoring touch as a rocket sends Lionel Messi and Co. into World Cup semifinals

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Argentina vs Switzerland
Argentina
Switzerland
World Cup
L. Messi
A. Mac Allister

Julián Álvarez had largely struggled through the 2026 World Cup, but he delivered when Argentina needed him most, scoring a stunning goal to seal a 3-1 win over Switzerland and book a semifinal against England. The scoreline flattered La Albiceleste, though, as the Swiss went blow for blow with the world champions and had reason to feel aggrieved by the officiating.

Argentina struck first through an unlikely source, despite Switzerland controlling much of the early possession. Lionel Messi delivered a corner, and Alexis Mac Allister - all 5-foot-9 of him - rose to power an emphatic header past Gregor Kobel in the 10th minute.

From there, the match slowed almost to a crawl. La Albiceleste were content to concede possession and invite Switzerland forward, an approach that worked until Dan Ndoye intervened in the 66th minute. The winger launched a counterattack, exchanged a slick one-two with the overlapping Ricardo Rodríguez and finished the left back’s pinpoint cross to pull Switzerland level.

The momentum belonged to the Swiss until a controversial decision dramatically altered the match. Leandro Paredes was initially booked for a challenge on Embolo, but the yellow card was rescinded after a VAR review. Embolo was instead shown a second yellow for simulation, controversially reducing Switzerland to 10 men.

Even with the numerical advantage, Argentina struggled to break down a Swiss side that had not trailed during either World Cup qualifying or the tournament itself. The Nati bunkered down and appeared content to take their chances in a penalty shootout. With Switzerland’s defense holding firm, Argentina needed something extraordinary.

Enter Álvarez.

The striker, who had failed to score at the tournament after finishing as one of Argentina’s leading scorers in 2022, finally rediscovered his finishing touch in the 112th minute. From the left side, Álvarez unleashed an unstoppable rocket into the top-right corner, stunning a Switzerland team that had otherwise contained Messi and the rest of Argentina’s attack.

The Swiss had no answer. With the clock reaching 120 minutes and Murat Yakin’s side throwing players forward, Argentina added a third on the counter through Lautaro Martínez to complete a flattering 3-1 victory.

GOAL rates Argentina’s players from Kansas City Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Emiliano Martínez (7/10):

    Not much he could do with Switzerland's leveler and made four critical saves against the Nati.

    Nicolás Tagliafico (6/10):

    Was more focused on attack than tracking back, but didn't do much there. He did earn Argentina a few set pieces after getting fouled a few times.

    Cristian Romero (7/10):

    Was arguably Argentina's most reliable defender, making five recoveries and adding two interceptions until being subbed off in the 106th minute.

    Lisandro Martínez (8/10):

    Impressive at both ends, completing three successful dribbles and nine passes into the final third while making several key clearances.

    Nahuel Molina (6/10):

    Was all over the right flank and made five defensive contributions on the night. He wasn't impactful in attack, but didn't make any mistakes in his 85 minutes of action.

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  • Argentina v Switzerland: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Alexis Mac Allister (8/10):

    Mac Allister is 5-foot-9, but he rose above a towering Swiss team to get Argentina's opener. He was more aggressive in attack than he usually is, and even though he missed two easy opportunities, he was a threat the opposition had to account for.

    Leandro Paredes (7/10):

    There wasn't a blade of grass he missed, and he was incredibly accurate with his passing.

    Rodrigo De Paul (6/10):

    Not his strongest outing. Won three duels but was largely ineffective in stopping Switzerland's midfield and failed to generate the counter-attacking chances he typically does.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Incredibly accurate with his passing and created one chance.

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    Attack

    Lionel Messi (8/10):

    Quiet game by his standards, but still managed to assist on a clever corner to Mac Allister. His record nine-game World Cup scoring streak came to an end, though.

    Julian Alvarez (8/10):

    The wait is over! After underwhelming for most of the match, Alvarez delivered the game's biggest moment, whipping one of the goals of the tournament to secure Argentina's trip to the semifinals. It was also his first World Cup goal of this tournament and fifth World Cup goal overall.

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    Subs & Manager

    Nicolás González (6/10):

    Got into the box a lot but wasn't very incisive.

    Lautaro Martínez (8/10):

    Scored on his only real chance of the game, putting the contest to bed.

    Gonzalo Montiel (6/10):

    Came on for Molina and offered fresh legs, but didn't change the game much.

    Thiago Almada (7/10):

    The former MLS star was a sparkplug from the second he came on the pitch at the 91st minute. Was unfortunate to not score.

    Nicolas Otamendi (6/10):

    Subbed on for Romero, and while he wasn't as effective, his steady play and veteran presence was a boost.

    Jose Lopez (N/A):

    Came on in the final nine minutes and didn't have much time to impact the match.

    Lionel Scaloni (7/10):

    Argentina were far from convincing and benefited enormously from Embolo’s controversial dismissal, but Scaloni deserves credit for trusting Álvarez through his struggles. His substitutions helped Argentina take control in extra time, even if the eventual scoreline disguised an uneven performance.

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