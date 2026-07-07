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Argentina player ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Argentina player ratings vs Egypt: Lionel Messi is inevitable! The GOAT makes amends for ANOTHER penalty miss by inspiring epic last-16 comeback to leave fantastic Pharaohs heartbroken

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Argentina vs Egypt
Argentina
Egypt
L. Messi

Lionel Messi made amends for missing a second penalty at the 2026 World Cup by inspiring the most dramatic of comebacks, as Argentina came from 2-0 down with just over 10 minutes remaining to beat a heroic Egypt side 3-2 in a last-16 clash for the ages. Lionel Scaloni's side had started as sluggishly as they had performed in their lucky win over Cape Verde by the same scoreline, and Egypt took advantage, with an unmarked Yasser Ibrahim burying a cross from Marwan Attia past Emiliano Martinez with just 15 minutes gone.

Messi should have drawn the champions level midway through the first half, but his telegraphed penalty was easily saved by Mostafa Shobeir, meaning the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer has now missed four of his eight spot-kicks at the finals.

Argentina then appeared to be heading out of the tournament when Mostafa Zico finished off another brilliant Egyptian counter-attacker, having earlier had a goal disallowed for a foul on Lisandro Martinez in the build-up.

However, Messi wasn't done - not by a long shot - and he crossed for Cristian Romero to halve Argentina's deficit before thumping home an equaliser with just seven minutes remaining.

Remarkably, there was still time for Enzo Fernandez to win the game for the Albiceleste by heading home a stunning cross from wide on the left wing from Lautaro Martinez.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Argentina players on show in Atalanta...

  • Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Emiliano Martinez (5/10):

    Absolutely nothing he could have done about either Egyptian goal and made a couple of big claims in the dying seconds.

    Nahuel Molina (5/10):

    Played some nice cross-field passes and put in one great cross that Alexis Mac Allister should have buried but was caught too far forward on more than one occasion.

    Cristian Romero (6/10):

    As usual, threw himself into tackles and dragged Argentina back into the game with his header.

    Lisandro Martinez (4/10):

    Played with his usual level of aggression but he can be such a poor defender at times and went AWOL on the game's opening goal.

    Nico Tagliafico (6/10):

    A threat at times down the left-hand side and won the penalty that Messi wasted. Ran out of steam in the second half, though, probably because he'd only just returned from injury.

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  • Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rodrigo De Paul (2/10):

    Lucky to hold onto his starting spot after playing terribly against Cape Verde and was even worse here. Offered nothing. Rightly replaced. Dreadful display. Can't start Argentina's next game.

    Leandro Paredes (5/10):

    Brought into the starting line-up to add some solidity to the midfield but didn't do a particularly good job in that regard, even if he did do brilliantly to halt one late Egyptian breakaway.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    The Chelsea man didn't have a particularly good game but he finally stepped up to the mark in the dying seconds by bounding forward to get his head on Lautaro's cross.

    Alexis Mac Allister (4/10):

    The selection of Paredes allowed the Liverpool man to play in a more advanced position but, for all his endeavour, he did very little other than foul over every time he was tackled.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH95-ARG-EGYAFP

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (8/10):

    The man was overcome with emotion after the game - and one could understand why? Argentina were heading out and he would have been blamed for missing yet another penalty. But he once again dragged his team through with an assist and a goal. What quality! What character! The man is relentless, inevitable and eternal.

    Julian Alvarez (5/10):

    Got the nod up front ahead of Lautaro but even though he drew a brilliant save out of Mostafa Shobeir, the wantaway Atletico Madrid attacker didn't do enough overall.

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  • Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Lautaro Martinez (7/10):

    Came on midway through the second half and flashed a near-post header just wide after some wonderful wing play from Messi before producing one of the finest crosses you'll ever see to pick out Enzo - when others would have been thinking of holding the ball up to get to extra-time.

    Nico Gonzalez (6/10):

    Part of a double-substitution with Lautaro and added some much-needed energy and intensity to Argentina's play.

    Gonzalo Montiel (6/10):

    Introduced with just over 15 minutes to go and played a crucial role in Messi's late leveller by displaying remarkable composure in the area to tee up his captain.

    Nicolas Otamendi (N/A):

    Thrown in in the dying seconds as Argentina looked to shut up shop.

    Facundo Medina (N/A):

    Another time-wasting substitution by Scaloni.

    Lionel Scaloni (6/10):

    Messi obviously bailed Argentina out again but credit must go to the coach for making some changes that helped alter the course of the game too. However, that's two big scares in a row now for Scaloni. He really has to look at the make-up for his midfield for the quarter-final.