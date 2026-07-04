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Argentina ratings 16x9GOAL
Tom Hindle

Argentina player ratings vs Cape Verde: Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero rescue world champions as minnows come within minutes of historic World Cup upset

Player ratings
Argentina
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Argentina vs Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
World Cup
L. Messi
C. Romero

Cristian Romero scored an extra-time winner, Lionel Messi grabbed a goal, but Argentina were given a real scare by Cape Verde in an uncomfortable 3-2 win to advance to the World Cup Round of 16. Argentina surrendered the lead twice, and needed extra time to finally gain daylight from a Cape Verde side that, in truth, deserved so much more.

Cape Verde threatened early. They were, in general, pretty expansive in their set up, and tested Emiliano Martinez inside the first 10 minutes. However, Argentina soon found their flow. They are not an explosive attack in this iteration. This is a more measured side that works angles, keeps possession, and strikes at the right time.

And strike they did. A long ball got it done, in the end. Lisandro Martinez lofted one over the backline. Messi did the rest, bringing the ball down quite wonderfully and poking home. There were further chances. Enzo Fernandez was cleverly denied twice. Messi constantly threatened. But 1-0 was all the lead Argentina had at the break.

It wasn't enough. Cape Verde might have crumbled, but they continued to attack. An Argentina collapse gave them a deserved equaliser. Enzo Fernandez failed to track Deroy Duarte. The attacking midfielder collected, turned and fired into the bottom corner.

Things got a bit chaotic after that. Argentina, usually so calm, started to worry. Passes became frantic. Mistakes crept into their game. Vozinha, hero of Cape Verde's opening draw with Spain, stood tall. He denied Messi twice, first from a one-on-one and then from a free-kick in second-half stoppage time.

Extra time started well for Argentina. Lisandro Martinez settled nerves by bagging their second, a lovely smack into the roof of the net. But Cape Verde had a response again. Sidny Lopes Cabral cut onto his right foot and whipped a ball into the top corner from an improbable angle to knot the game at two. But La Albiceleste were more clinical. Messi whipped a corner right onto Romero's head, and he nodded home with minutes to spare. Late Cape Verde pressure was seen off. This was so, so close to disaster: the world No. 1 had been pushed to the brink by No. 67. But Argentina survived. And the World Cup dreams are very much alive.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Miami Stadium...

  • Nahuel Molina Argentina 2026Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Emiliano Martinez (7/10):

    Could do nothing about either Cape Verde goal. Made a few nice saves otherwise.

    Nahuel Molina (6/10):

    Held width, shuffled the ball forward, and kept his side of the pitch quiet.

    Cristian Romero (8/10):

    A typically resolute - and often a little too physical - defensive performance. Scored the winner.

    Lisandro Martinez (7/10):

    Inconsistent. Played a lovely pass for Messi's goal, but then failed to close down on Cape Verde's equaliser. Then went and scored a ridiculous goal in extra time.

    Facundo Medina (6/10):

    A decent shift on the left before he was removed with an apparent injury. Nothing to write home about - which is a good thing.

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  • Rodrigo De PaulGetty

    Midfield

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Found himself a bit overrun at the base of midfield at times. Moved the ball well, but needed an extra body next to him to help in transition.

    Enzo Fernandez (4/10):

    Pretty poor defending to let Duarte ghost through and grab an equaliser. Missed a couple of chances. Looked slow. A poor one.

    Rodrigo De Paul (6/10):

    A disciplined performance on the right of midfield. Won his tackles. Might be better suited in a more central role.

    Thiago Almada (5/10):

    Created just the one chance and never offered much of an attacking threat.

  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2026Getty

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (8/10):

    Existed on the periphery of the game, then scored a quite lovely goal. Assisted the third, too. Impactful without being brilliant.

    Lautaro Martínez (5/10):

    Some nice link-up play, but never really got a clear look on goal.


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  • Lionel Scaloni Argentina 2026Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

    A dangerous shift on the left wing. Offered real attacking thrust as the game wore on.

    Julian Alvarez (6/10):

    Ran a lot and put in some vital defensive work.

    Leandro Paredes (5/10):

    Brought on to restore a bit of midfield control, which he never really offered.

    Nico Tagliafico (6/10):

    Held it down at left-back.

    Gonzalo Montiel (N/A):

    Picked up a silly yellow and didn't offer much else.

    Lionel Scaloni (7/10):

    Can he take much credit here? Rolled out the ball, as per usual, and didn't get loads out of his team as a result. The dream stays alive.

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