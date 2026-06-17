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Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Argentina player ratings vs Algeria: History made as Lionel Messi ties all-time World Cup goals scored record with hat trick in emphatic title defence opener

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Argentina vs Algeria
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Argentina started their World Cup title defence in a nervy fashion, but then Lionel Messi reminded all 69,045 at Kansas City Stadium that he, in fact, still Lionel Messi. The 38-year-old announced his arrival at the 2026 World Cup with a stunning rocket and then proceeded to add two more goals to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Algeria. It also put him on the record books. Messi is now tied on all-time World Cup goals with Miroslav Klose with 16 goals, though the German remains in the lead due to less matches played.

It was a nervy opening 15 minutes for Argentina. Ironically, it wasn't the first time Messi finished past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, but Argentina's largely well-executed counterattack was wiped away in the fifth minute after a poorly timed pass from Lautaro Martinez left him offside. Moments later, Algeria nearly made Argentina pay.

The Fennecs broke the other way, with Farès Chaïbi running onto a pass from Ibrahim Maza before finishing past a stunned Emiliano Martinez. But Algeria's celebrations were short-lived, too, as VAR determined Chaïbi had also strayed offside in the eighth minute. After two early warnings, both teams kept probing, searching for the space that would finally count.

Then Messi decided to take over.

Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's Inter Miami teammate, sliced a through ball between two Algerian defenders to find the forward in stride. As two more defenders closed in, Messi opened up and launched his shot into the top-right corner. One-nil. And in the process, the veteran magician added several more milestones to his ridiculous resume.

It was Messi's fifth World Cup with a goal, coming on the 20th anniversary of his first-ever goal in the tournament. He and De Paul also became just the fifth set of MLS players to assist each other on a World Cup goal, according to Opta, with the others all being USMNT players. It was also the 911th goal of Messi's career for club and country - and one that will stand out among the pack.

His onslaught would continue in the second half. Alexis Mac Allister launched a long-range shot that was blocked by Zidane, but Messi would be right there to pounce on the rebound. Messi would round off his first-ever World Cup hat trick thanks to a timely pass by Nicolas Gonzalez in the box, with the Argentine finishing cleanly with his left foot.

Despite Algeria largely matching Argentina on possession, their attack couldn't get going. They had seven shots, but none on target.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Kansas City Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Emiliano Martinez (7/10):

    Wasn't tested much, but was superb on the passing end. His calm foot helped ease some of Argentina's nervousness in the opening 10 minutes, and his long-range pass in the 59th minute ultimately led to Messi getting his brace seconds later.

    Facundo Medina (7/10):

    Algeria's tricky wingers were largely kept at bay, and Medina's efforts played a small role in that. Didn't offer much in attack, but didn't need to.

    Cristian Romero (7/10):

    Similar to much of the backline, wasn't really threatened, but Algeria didn't have a shot on target and Romero certainly had his impact.

    Lisandro Martinez (8/10):

    Put in a shift on defense, clearing the ball four times along with two tackles and an interception.

    Gonzalo Montiel (7/10):

    The River Plate star had a strong first half with five defensive contributions but was pulled after just 46 minutes.

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    Midfield

    Rodrigo De Paul (8/10):

    Showed the midfield bite that has led to the nickname Messi's destroyer. Also threaded the needle with a strong pass to his longtime teammate.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Neat and tidy with his passing, kept the Argentine's ball movement and rhythm going.

    Alexis Mac Allister(7/10):

    It was the Liverpool man's audacious strike that led to Messi's second score and he played an effective match on both sides of the ball.

    Thiago Almada (6/10):

    Offered width and some pace, but not much else.

  • Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (10/10):

    What else needs to be said? If there were any questions left about whether or not Messi is the greatest player the game has ever seen were quieted with an all-time performance. He needs just one goal to break Miroslav Klose's record and one assist to break Diego Maradona's assist record (eight). We're witnessing history in the 2026 tournament.

    Lautaro Martínez (5/10):

    The Inter star, who filled in for the still-recovering Julian Alvarez, couldn't find his footing throughout his 55 minutes of action. He often appeared indecisive between passing and shooting and didn't provide the necessary outlet for the attack.

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    Subs & Manager

    Julian Alvarez (5/10):

    Still working his way back from injury, he was largely a non-factor throughout.

    Nicolas González (7/10):

    Came on for Almada and had an immediate impact as he assisted on Messi's final goal.

    Nicolas Otamendi (6/10):

    Came on for defensive cover and did just that.

    Nico Paz (6/10):

    Subbed on for fresh legs, didn't disappoint.

    Nahuel Molina (6/10)

    Came on after Montiel was pulled. Didn't offer as much but wasn't a weakness either.

    Lionel Scaloni (8/10):

    To be fair, this was really Messi's show Tuesday night, but Argentina's other Lionel made sound substitions in the second half and his side largely played a composed match after an anxious 10 minutes. Good way to showcase why the reigning world champions remain one of the competition's biggest favorites.

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