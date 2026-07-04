'On the pitch they kick the crap out of me!' - Lionel Messi jokes about rough treatment from Cape Verde stars who wanted selfies with Argentina captain after World Cup epic

Albiceleste had been pushed throughout the match by their determined opponents. Messi later acknowledged the physical nature of the contest but laughed off the treatment he received as he made his way through the post-match requests.

"They asked for my jersey, everything... On the field, they kick the crap out of me," Messi joked, as quoted by TyC Sports.

The captain also highlighted the importance of set-pieces in securing the victory, saying: "This team has been demonstrating this for a long time, it competes and will compete until the end. Today, we saw the importance of set pieces, which we hadn't been converting well lately. In matches like this, it's important. We have good headers, players who are good in the air."

He added: "Today we were able to take advantage of it, and it's going to be important. We've been working on it for a while, both offensively and defensively. In a competition like this, it's important."