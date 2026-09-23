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Two-year deal plus 2030 option! Argentina FA make official renewal offer to Lionel Scaloni
Federation tables lucrative extension terms
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have formally submitted a two-year contract extension offer to Scaloni with an option running through to the 2030 World Cup. That decisive move comes after the head coach previously hinted at stepping down once his current deal expires this December. Hierarchy officials are now awaiting a definitive response from the tactician while monitoring productive discussions with his representative camp.
- Getty Images Sport
Ongoing negotiations breed boardroom optimism
Federation chiefs remain thoroughly confident about retaining the manager who has masterminded a golden era for the Albiceleste. Providing an update on the ongoing contract negotiations, journalist Gaston Edul reported via X: "AFA made the renewal proposal to Lionel Scaloni. It's until 2028 (Copa America) with the possibility of renewing for two more years (until the 2030 World Cup). There has not yet been a definitive response from the coach, but there is optimism at AFA because his representatives are negotiating and it's a good sign."
Unprecedented success cements managerial legacy
Since taking charge in 2018, Scaloni has overseen a golden era headlined by the 2022 World Cup and consecutive Copa America triumphs, before guiding Argentina to a runners-up finish at the 2026 tournament. Addressing the growing uncertainty surrounding the manager's future, Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told ESPN Argentina: "I have no idea. That is between Scaloni and his coaching staff, but whatever he decides, we will always support him."
- Getty Images Sport
Three upcoming fixtures await Scaloni
Argentina are now preparing for a demanding triple-header of international friendlies, taking on Bolivia on September 30 before facing Burkina Faso three days later. The intensive schedule concludes with an emotional Buenos Aires send-off for Lionel Messi against Benin on October 6. How the squad performs across these fixtures could heavily influence the manager's ultimate verdict regarding his future in the dugout.
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