Argentina back Infantino: "A clear, stable and transparent model"

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have thrown their weight behind Gianni Infantino. In an open letter published on their website, AFA express "support for the management carried out over the last 10 years, based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model".





On the project to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors, the Argentine Football Association acknowledge "the administration's decision to withdraw a project that generated far more uncertainties than certainties", adding that FIFA "are aware of the mistakes made in that process".