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FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

"Are you suffering from Vinícius syndrome?": Madrid journalist makes a striking prophecy after Valencia hat-trick

Match
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
P. Maffeo
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Portugal
Argentina
Brazil

"An awesome force crushing its rivals with sweeping superiority"

Next matches
TDV

TDV

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

VAL

VAL

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

Real Madrid rolled into the next international break with a perfect record of eight wins from eight, and they leave it on the back of a convincing display and a far better feeling around the club.

José Mourinho's side swept Valencia aside 3-0 at the Mestalla on Saturday. Renowned journalist Tomás Roncero broke the match down for "AS", where he serves as deputy editor-in-chief, in a video that went viral on YouTube and across social media.

Read also: Mourinho does what others failed to do: what has changed at Real Madrid?

  • A prophecy of the title? "A flawless team"

    According to what was reported by Defensa Central, Roncero said: "The eighth win in a row, eight victories out of eight since the last break, and we are heading towards the next break."

    A devoted Real Madrid man with a huge following among the Merengue faithful, the journalist went on: "Bellingham, Arda Guler, Valverde and Mbappe are proving that Real Madrid are more than capable of winning, and at the Mestalla, they did not need an exceptional performance from Diomande to secure the win."

    Roncero predicted a different season for the Merengue and backed them to lift the La Liga title: "Real Madrid, under Mourinho, are the clear favourites to win the Spanish league title. It is a flawless team, the team that everyone must fight to overcome."

    He went on: "Since we lost the derby in that manner, and with the notorious refereeing, Mourinho has managed to keep things running smoothly since the break, and the current Real Madrid have become a formidable force, crushing their opponents with overwhelming superiority."

    Read also: A new threat looms over Al-Ahly: a European giant chasing Toney

  • Valencia's roughness

    Roncero tore into what he branded the "rough play" from Valencia's players across the ninety minutes.

    "Do you know how many fouls Valencia committed against Real Madrid? 26 fouls. It's the highest number of fouls committed by an opponent against Madrid in the past four seasons. I mean, analyse this statistic," the well-known presenter said on the "El Chiringuito" programme.

    Read also: confusion over Rodri's replacement: Barcelona's expected line-up for the Atlético clash

  • Scathing attack on Mavuba: are you suffering from Vinicius syndrome?

    Roncero also turned his attention to Valencia's Pablo Mafeo, who in his view should have been sent off before the break for his challenges on Marc Cucurella, Yann Diomande and Kylian Mbappé.

    He said: "I would like to ask one thing of Mafeo, or of the coaches: don't play him against Real Madrid, because the man becomes tense, he has a fit of rage, and he has a problem with Real Madrid."

    He went on: "Don't worry, Mafeo, your title as the player who hates Real Madrid the most is guaranteed, because it is clear that you have no affection for Real Madrid. You were lucky, because the referee should have sent you off."

    The pundit added: "What's wrong, were you suffering from Vinícius syndrome? Because Vinícius wasn't there, you were about to go mad, because you missed Vinícius so much that you picked a fight with the poor (Brazilian). You need to relax."

    Read also: Video: the 7th minute shakes Lisbon: Sporting fans bid farewell to Ronaldo in their own way

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Next matches
TDV

TDV

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

VAL

VAL

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL