'We must get a frame for it' - Arda Guler's 'wonderful' goal was worth three times the ticket price, says Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa

Beyond the individual brilliance of Guler, Arbeloa was visibly moved by the inclusion of five academy graduates on the pitch. Having come through the ranks himself before returning to lead from the dugout, the former defender described the evening as a professional pinnacle for his coaching career.

He added: “I think I can die happy after a night like tonight. For someone who came up through the youth system and reached the first team after spending so many years there... look, I was just talking to Yanez and Aguado, who were the first players I coached when they were 13 or 14, and to be able to give them the opportunity to play at the Bernabeu is a dream come true for me. Add to that Carvajal, the quintessential homegrown player, as well as Fran, Thiago, Cesar, Gon... it's indescribable. I'm very happy and proud. It's not just about putting them in, but how they played. I've taught them well, because they've shown so much talent, quality, and personality. It's fantastic news. And they're all great role models."