Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo got his call right. His loan move to Liverpool has worked seamlessly, and he has become one of the standout figures in Andoni Iraola's new project.

The numbers back him up. Liverpool have not conceded a single goal in the Premier League with Araujo on the pitch.

Deployed at right-back after starting his Anfield career in the centre of defence, Araujo is delivering more than solid displays. The fans have already taken him to their hearts.

From next June, Liverpool can turn the loan into a permanent deal for 55 million euros.

Sport newspaper reported, citing "Liverpool Echo", that sealing the move right now looks difficult. It clashes with the strategy of the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, who only splash out on players with greater resale potential in the transfer market.

According to Liverpool Echo, Araujo's arrival sparked plenty of doubts among the fanbase. Loan deals struck by the club over the last decade have flopped, and few expected a permanent move for a player who turned up almost as someone surplus to Barcelona's plans. He landed at Anfield only because Iraola pushed hard for him, always viewing the signing as a no-brainer, and because the loan terms made it easy.

Iraola was convinced from the start that Araujo's profile fits the Premier League perfectly. The Basque coach is now reaping the rewards of his physical strength and his ability to cover more than one defensive position.

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