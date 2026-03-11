Arteta has successfully transformed his team into the meanest defensive unit in the division, marking a stark departure from the legendary Invincibles era. Arsene Wenger managed a side famed for its attacking grace, scoring just six goals from corners during that historic campaign, a figure the current crop has completely dwarfed by netting 22 times from dead balls.

Having suffered three consecutive second-place finishes, the squad is willing to embrace the dark arts to finally cross the line. They could even go on to claim the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cups, with the final of the latter coming later this month. Hincapie justified this gritty approach by drawing on his past successes, stating, "Sometimes you have to play smart and fight to the very edge of what’s allowed. You have to have guts. In the double-winning season, not all of our games were pretty to watch, but we won them."