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Antonio Rüdiger is back in the spotlight at Real Madrid-this time issuing an apology to his teammates
Journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano reported on Onda Cero that the German international had confronted full-back Alvaro Carreras and even slapped him. However, sources close to the player have told SPOX that this account is inaccurate. While the player did have a heated exchange with a team-mate, it remained entirely verbal and no physical contact was made. The altercation also occurred in February, not April, and was quickly closed out, according to the same source.
The Athletic also reported a separate altercation in which Rüdiger allegedly had a heated argument with an unnamed teammate, an incident said to have been instigated by the 33-year-old. The centre-back later apologised for his behaviour and invited the squad and their families out for a meal.
This is not the first time Rüdiger has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons this season. After the dramatic Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, Josip Stanisic made remarkable accusations about the German's behaviour on the pitch. More recently, Getafe defender Diego Rico renewed his criticism of Rüdiger's "brutal and dangerous" challenge, claiming the centre-back had "crossed the line" and "wanted to smash my face in."
These episodes come at a sensitive time, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann monitoring Rüdiger closely ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
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Rüdiger is already on thin ice under Nagelsmann: "The limit has been reached."
After Rüdiger lost his temper during last season's cup final against FC Barcelona (2–3 a.e.t.), insulting the referee and throwing a roll of tape at him, Nagelsmann and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler made their position clear.
"The limit has been reached. He must not allow himself to do this again, otherwise there will be serious consequences," Nagelsmann stated at the time. Völler added: "This is unacceptable, especially for a German international. Toni is a top-class player, but as an international he must show class in his behaviour too. He rightly demands respect for himself and must show the same respect to others without exception."
In the months that followed, Rüdiger appeared contrite. "This discussion shows me once again that I have a responsibility which I have failed to live up to at times. I take serious and objective criticism seriously, because I know myself that I've had moments that were clearly over the top," he told the FAZ back in March: "I don't want to be a source of unrest, but rather to provide stability and security."
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Real Madrid is sitting on a "powder keg": trouble brewing with Arbeloa and Mbappé?
Rüdiger is not the only one stirring trouble at Real Madrid right now. "The Real Madrid dressing room has become a real powder keg," Mundo Deportivo recently warned, citing an unspecified incident involving the German defender and a row between outgoing coach Álvaro Arbeloa and Dani Ceballos.
The Athletic now reports that Kylian Mbappé has also clashed with a member of staff, while L'Equipe claims growing frustration among the squad over the 27-year-old forward's privileges and conduct.
Nerves are frayed at Los Blancos as the club limps towards a trophy-less campaign that could yet bottom out this weekend. If Barcelona secure the title in the Clásico, it will be the ultimate humiliation: a draw would suffice for the Catalans, who hold an eleven-point cushion with four rounds left.
The fallout could be severe: Toni Kroos has been linked with a return to the Bernabéu in a backroom role, while The Athletic claims that President Florentino Pérez sees José Mourinho as his preferred candidate for the manager's job.