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Antonio Rudiger's future decided as Real Madrid release official statement
Los Blancos secure defensive rock
The 33-year-old centre-back has agreed to a twelve-month extension, anchoring the backline for the 2026-27 campaign. Madrid were determined to retain the former Chelsea man, especially after bidding farewell to seasoned defensive veterans Dani Carvajal and David Alaba. Although the powerful defender initially sought a two-year deal, he ultimately accepted the board's strict structural policy of offering single-season rolling cycles to ageing squad members.
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Bernabeu hierarchy confirms fresh terms
The club announced the successful conclusion of negotiations through an official statement, which was immediately embraced by the player on social media.
The club statement read: “Real Madrid CF and Antonio Rudiger have agreed to extend our player’s contract, which will keep him with the club until June 30, 2027.”
Rudiger shared the statement on hisXaccount, adding: “My club 🤍🤍🤍.”
Resilience rewarded after injury battles
Since arriving at Real on a free transfer in 2022, Rudiger has developed into a pivotal dressing-room leader, despite navigating a challenging campaign marred by persistent physical struggles. The defender previously underwent surgery and travelled to London for specialist treatments to cure chronic pain that forced him to play well below full fitness. His immense resilience in playing through the pain barrier significantly elevated his standing with the board and fans alike.
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Mourinho reunion offers clean slate
Having proved his fitness by returning to his best in the closing stages of the campaign, Rudiger will now look to put past struggles behind him. The intimidating centre-back faces the test of consolidating his starting role under the demanding management of newly appointed boss Jose Mourinho. However, Rudiger's immediate focus is locked on the 2026 World Cup and Germany's next group game against the Ivory Coast on Saturday.