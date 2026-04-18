'It's the president's problem' - Antonio Conte staying quiet on Napoli future as coach quizzed on Italy rumours

The atmosphere at Napoli has soured following a run of results that has left them 12 points adrift of league leaders Inter. With the Scudetto race effectively over for the Partenopei, attention has turned to whether Conte will remain in the dugout beyond the current campaign. President Aurelio De Laurentiis has already hinted at a potential parting of ways, but Conte was in no mood to provide clarity to the media.

"It's a problem of the president; he can say whatever he wants absolutely, but I have nothing to answer him," Conte told DAZNwhen asked about the owner's recent comments. "If I had something to say to him, I would do it in private, not in public, because then the people and the media cannot see anything else. More is said in silence, and the better it is; it applies to everyone until the championship ends."