Giancarlo Antognoni, a Fiorentina legend, told Gazzetta.it why he did not take part in the Viola club's 100th anniversary celebrations: "I heard things, I saw things, people told me things, but the decision not to take part dates back five years. I would never have left Fiorentina, I was technical director, I worked together with the then general director Joe Barone and sporting director Daniele Pradè, although little by little I found myself isolated, so at a certain point they offered me another role, in the youth sector. It could also have interested me, but not at that moment. That proposal was like showing me the door. That was when I decided I would not go to Fiorentina's centenary."
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Antognoni: "Unlike Baggio, Batistuta and Rui Costa, I never betrayed Fiorentina"
"Let it be clear, I would have wanted to take part out of respect for the fans and for these colours," continues the former No 10, who played for Fiorentina from 1972 to 1987. More than anyone I should have been there, because unlike Batistuta, Baggio and Rui Costa, I never betrayed Fiorentina, I never wanted to leave them. I want the people of Florence to know that, and I would be sorry if they thought all this depended on me".
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