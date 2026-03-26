Another goalkeeper crisis at FC Bayern! Jonas Urbig leaves the Germany squad

For Urbig, the situation is particularly bitter, as he had only been called up by national team coach Julian Nagelsmann for the first time last week. Now his debut with the senior national team has come to a premature end. Following the earlier withdrawals of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha, as well as Jamie Leweling’s departure, this is the latest change to the squad.

At least there is some reassurance: “It’s more of a precautionary measure. Nothing serious. We’ve assessed the situation. We have to be sensible,” said national coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday evening.

The national coach has subsequently called up Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg for the matches against Switzerland on Friday in Basel and Ghana on Monday. The 27-year-old was already part of the squad for several training camps in autumn 2025.