Andy Robertson could join Scott McTominay in Italy as Serie A side approach departing Liverpool star and goalkeeper Alisson

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have registered their interest in Robertson, who is reaching the end of a trophy-laden nine-year spell on Merseyside.

Following the successful transition of fellow Scotsman McTominay to Serie A, the Bianconeri are keen to bring Robertson's wealth of experience to Turin as they look to rebuild their backline under the tactical guidance influenced by Luciano Spalletti's philosophies.

While Juventus have made their proposal clear, they face stiff competition from the Premier League. Tottenham have long held a primary interest in the left-back and, having secured their top-flight status, are currently leading the race to keep him in England. However, the lure of a new challenge in Italy could tempt the veteran.